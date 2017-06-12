Mayor, councilman debate proposal to ask sheriff for help

Saying crime in Shreveport is at crisis proportions, Councilman Willie Bradford has proposed giving the mayor the right to ask the Caddo Sheriff's Office to help patrol the city's streets. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport councilman wants Caddo sheriff's deputies to help patrol the city's streets.

Discussion of Willie Bradford's resolution led to very heated debate between the councilman and Mayor Ollie Tyler during the council work session Monday afternoon.

He described crime in Shreveport as being "at crisis proportions."

Tyler argued that it is not the City Council's job to tell her how to run city operations.

Bradford's Resolution 108 would authorize the mayor to request assistance from the Sheriff's Office for patrols and other law enforcement activities in Shreveport.

Council members could vote on Bradford's resolution during their regular meeting Tuesday. That session starts at 3 p.m.

