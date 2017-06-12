Goodwill to close Minden location

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana announced it will close its Minden store location in June.

The store located at 1005 Homer Road will close June 22.

The property was leased by Goodwill but recently purchased by another company that plans on opening a new business in that location.

“We have been blessed with support from the Minden community who have donated and shopped with us in our time here.” said Chief Executive Officer for Goodwill David Tinkis. “We see this closing as temporary as we are actively seeking a new site in Minden that would be compatible with our retail needs.”

The Minden store will be having a 50 percent off sale for all store products from June 12 to June 21.

Once the store closes on June 22, people can continue to donate and shop at the Haughton store located at 1085 US-80 and the Bossier City store located at 4000 Airline Drive.

The Goodwill currently offers a job placement program which is funded by the United Way of Northwest Louisiana as well as a supported employment program which is funded by the Louisiana Rehabilitation Services for people with disabilities. They plan to continue to offer that programming through its United Way partnership.

Goodwill also operates Independent Living Services funded by the Department of Children & Family Services which provides assistance to youth who are aging out of the State Foster Care system.

These programs are offered at the United Way WBC Center located at 202 Miller Street.

