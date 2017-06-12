Farmer says it's a great year for the ArkLaTex's blueberry crop

A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.
According to the Arkansas State Police, Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot near Remmel Park Monday evening while on duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting.
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she's alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. "I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth," she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. "I went to yank back my ...
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
