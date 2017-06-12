Farmer says it's a great year for the ArkLaTex's blueberry crop

There is not going to be a shortage of anything blueberry in the ArkLaTex this year.

Some ArkLaTex farmers say it's been a great year for the blueberry crop.

Mac McCoskey, owner of Blueberry Hill in Haughton, LA, says he starting picking his blueberries about two weeks early this year.

"We are still picking, but not for very much longer."

Right now, McCoskey expects to be done picking by early July.

He thinks the warm weather played a big role in this year's blueberry crop.

"We really didn't have a winter."

Even though McCoskey is harvesting more blueberries than last year, he is unsure how the quality is going to compare.

"We had some pretty big berries last year. I don't know if our berries are quite as big."

Also in good shape this season is the area's blackberry crop, McCoskey added.

He said they are starting to ripen now.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.