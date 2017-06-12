Rollover crash causes delays on I-20 W

Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash where a vehicle overturned Monday morning on Interstate-20 in Bienville Parish.

It happened before 7 a.m. on I-20 westbound near mile marker 57 west of Gibsland close to the Ada/Taylor area.

Police say the vehicle that rolled over was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

At least one person suffered moderate injuries, according to state police spokesman Trooper Matt Harris.

Traffic is down to one lane in the area while crews work to remove the vehicle, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The right lane is blocked on I-20 West at Mile Marker 57 (Ada/Taylor) due to an overturned vehicle. Congestion has reached 2 miles. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 12, 2017

Police say drivers can expect delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

