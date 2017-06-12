Man crashes car on I-20 after being shot

A man was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound after he crashed his car into an embankment on I-20 east just before the Spring Street exit. (Source: Nicolette Schleisman/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a car crash on Interstate-20 Monday morning that they believe was caused by a shooting.

A 23-year-old man crashed his car around 4:45 a.m. into an embankment on I-20 eastbound just before the Spring Street exit.

Police say the man was taken to University Health with a gunshot wound to the stomach area. The man was reportedly not able to provide information before he was taken into surgery, according to police. His condition is unknown but police say he is expected to be OK.

The man was driving alone in the car along I-20 when police say a person or a group of people began firing multiple shots at his car. It is unclear where the shooting started.

A closer look at the car that was hit by bullets. Photographer pulled out binoculars to take it. You can see the back window is busted out pic.twitter.com/BGumhzrDAa — Nicolette Schleisman (@NicoletteKSLA) June 12, 2017

As many as 16 first responders were on scene as of 5:15 a.m., according to police dispatch records.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the left and center lanes on I-20 east in that area were blocked off because of the crash.

The left and center lanes are blocked on I-20 East at I-20/I-49, due to an accident. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 12, 2017

Traffic has since reopened.

All lanes are now open on I-20 East at I-20/I-49. There is no traffic congestion. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 12, 2017

