Stranded family: Photo proves LA detective has heart of gold

A Texas family says a Natchitoches sheriff's detective has a heart of gold and this photograph proves it. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Texas family says a Northwest Louisiana sheriff's detective has a heart of gold and they have a photograph to prove it.

The family of four were headed to Florida for vacation.

Then they had a blowout and became stranded Saturday afternoon on Interstate 49 north of Natchitoches.

Along came Natchitoches sheriff's Amber Shirley, who at the time was assigned to a special detail.

She, with the help of Louisiana State Police and Tony's Wrecker Service, got the family off the busy interstate.

Later that evening, the sheriff's office received a message from the family:

"Big thank you to the very professional and kind Detective Shirley today for helping my family safely get off the highway after a major tire blowout," says the note attributed to N. Buoni.

"Does Detective Shirley have a heart of gold?!? I think the picture says it all!"

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office replied: "Yes she does, and we are proud to have Detective Shirley serving the citizens of Natchitoches Parish. Good job, Detective Shirley."

This is the second time in four days that a Natchitoches sheriff's deputy has been called out for doing a good deed.

A motorist involved in a similar breakdown lauded "Deputy Ruffin."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.