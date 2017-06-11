Stoney LaRue to headline Kiamichi Owa-Chito Festival

Country artist Stoney LaRue is the headline for this year's Kiamichi Owa-Chito Festival of the Forest.

The 45th annual event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Beavers Bend State Park at Broken Bow, OK.

The festival will be preceded by the forestry luncheon Thursday at Museum of the Red River.

The Miss Choctaw Owa-Chito pageant will kick off the two-day festival at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Beavers Bend amphitheater. Performing there later that evening will be Jerry Tims, the Clear Creek Blues Band and Charlie Farley.

Vendors will be open only from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

That day will kick off with a 5k run at the Beavers Bend swim beach area.

Also set Saturday are the pageant, talent and student art shows, games of horseshoes, stickball and bingo, canoe races, a casting contest, an archery shoot and a spelling bee.

Motorcycle entries will be accepted for the 2nd annual bike show near the Beavers Bend nature center.

That also is where the BMX Unites freestyle stunt team will perform throughout the day. And music will be provided by Victory Underground.

Performing on Saturday night on the Beavers Bend amphitheater stage will be the talent show winners. Then 2 Gun Justice will open for Larue.

Passes for festival parking are available for purchase at Adam and Eve’s Coffee Shop in Broken Bow, OK, and the Broken Bow and Idabel, OK, chambers of commerce.

