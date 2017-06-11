GoFundMe page set up to help boy who was hit by 2 vehicles

A child is seriously hurt after getting hit by a car while crossing Clyde Fant Parkway in front of the Riverview Theater, according to a Shreveport Police Department Spokesperson.

A child is seriously hurt after getting hit by a car while crossing Clyde Fant Parkway in front of Riverview Theater. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Child struck by car on Clyde Fant, seriously injured

An 11-year-old boy remains in the hospital two days after being struck by two vehicles while crossing Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Friday as the boy was leaving the Shreveport Police Academy graduation at Riverview Theater.

Family members have identified the youth as Ryan Verrett, of Denham Springs.

A GoFundMe page created by his cousin Kay Lyn says the boy and two of his friends were walking to a nearby park after the ceremony to play Pokémon Go.

One southbound car stopped to let the boys pass, but the driver of a vehicle in the second lane did not see them and hit Verrett, Lyn's account says.

Police said the child first was struck by a 2008 Lexus sedan traveling south on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

The impact knocked him into the northbound lanes, where he was hit by a Nissan sedan, police said.

The GoFundMe page Move Mountains for Ryan says Verrett has extensive injuries and is being monitored for possible brain swelling.

His injuries include several skull fractures plus broken bones all over his body.

“Every time Ryan wakes up, he is a scared, lonely and confused 11-year-old boy who is in a lot of pain and does not understand why,” Lyn wrote.

An update posted Sunday morning said Verrett was showing some signs of improving.

As of Sunday evening, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $3,500 of the $15,000 goal.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.