TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on I-20 causes heavy congestion - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on I-20 causes heavy congestion

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
MINDEN, LA (KSLA) -

A major wreck is tying up traffic on westbound Interstate 20 in Minden Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on I-20 at LA 531.

Traffic is backed up for miles, according to tweets from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

A detour is in place using westbound U.S. Highway 80 as an alternate route. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly