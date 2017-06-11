TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck on I-20 causes heavy congestion

A major wreck is tying up traffic on westbound Interstate 20 in Minden Sunday afternoon.

There is congestion I-20 West from Mile Marker 64 to Mile Marker 52 (LA 531/Minden) due to previous and current accidents. Use alt route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 11, 2017

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on I-20 at LA 531.

Congestion remains on I-20 West at LA 531 (Minden) due to an earlier accident in the area. Expect 5 mile delays. Alternate Route: US 80W. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 11, 2017

Traffic is backed up for miles, according to tweets from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

A detour is in place using westbound U.S. Highway 80 as an alternate route.

