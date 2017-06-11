CPSO seeks information on stolen mini excavator

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a mini excavator stolen from Keithville on Wednesday.

Police say the yellow 2004 Yammar mini excavator was stolen from Keith Road between midnight and 11 a.m.

The excavator was on a black 20-foot bumper pull trailer with a tan job box toolbox and a two-inch water pump.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact CPSO Detective Russell Hicks at (318) 453-5746 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

