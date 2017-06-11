2 arrested, 2 sought after high-speed chase ends in Bossier City

Police have arrested two people and are searching for two others after a high-speed chase on Interstate 20 Saturday night in Bossier City.

The chase started on Industrial Drive in Minden around 11 p.m. when an officer pulled over the vehicle for a traffic stop.

When the officer got to the car, it turned around and sped off toward I-20 West.

Minden police say the vehicle reached speeds up to 119 mph during the chase.

The chase ended on Airline Drive and Old Minden Road as police used spike strips to stop the speeding vehicle.

Police say four people were in the car at the time as they got out and ran towards East Texas Street.

One person was taken into custody at the scene. The second suspect was found by Sam’s Tavern.

Police say they found a gun and possible drugs during the incident.

No names have been released.

Anyone with information about this chase is urged to contact Minden police (318) 371-4226.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.