2 injured in 2 shootings minutes apart in Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating two shootings that happened within minutes of each other in the city’s Stoner Hill neighborhood.

Officers were called to the first shooting late Saturday night just before midnight in the 100 block of Egan St.

According to police, 26-year-old Andrew Okray was in his home when a man in a dark-color vehicle tried to rob him. Okray did not have anything to give the attempted robber and the unidentified man left after a fight with Okray.

Police say a possible second person began firing shots at Okray hitting him once in the upper left shoulder.

The second shooting happened Sunday morning just before midnight in the 400 block of Egan St.

Police say 31-year-old Ashley Polk was in the home when she was hit by a single bullet from a passing vehicle in her neck.

Both victims were taken to University Health hospital and are expected to recover.

Police do not have a description of the people involved in both shootings.

Police do not believe the two shootings are related. Anyone with information about either shooting is urged to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

