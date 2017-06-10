Man steals bike from Benton thrift shop

Bossier Parish Sheriff's detectives are searching for one man who stole a bike from a Benton business.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department, it happened just after 11 a.m. on June 5. A man in a dark-colored Ford Ranger pulled up to the front of Mom & Dad's Thrift Shoppe at the corner of Kingston Road and Highway 3.

After browsing inside the store, he leaves without purchasing anything.

In the video footage, he can be seen pushing a bicycle that was on to his truck, loads it in the bed and drives off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

