Bass Pro donates fishing rods to NWLA foundation

A national sporting goods store is giving back to the community by making sure junior anglers have the supplies they need.

Bass Pro Shops donated rods and reels to NWLA based Dream Hunt Foundation during it's national donation day on Thursday.

The initiative aims to keep kids outdoors this summer encouraging them to leave their digital devices inside.

"Last year we took 97 kids on our hunting and fishing trip," said Jeff Warren with Dream Hunt Foundation. "We try to do a good thing by exposing these kids to experience the outdoor experience. So we're very thankful for Bass Pro and everything they do for us."

The Dream Hunt Foundation is a nonprofit who works with children between the ages of 10 to 18 that have special needs or underprivileged to go on hunting trips.

Bass Pro said they expect to collect about 40-thousand rods and reels to be donated across the United States and Canada.

