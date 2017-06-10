SPD investigating two drive-by shootings

Shreveport police are investigating two drive-by shooting incidents on Saturday.

Officers were first called just after 1 p.m. to the 300 block of Jordan St. on reports of a shooting. That's in Shreveport's Stoner Hill neighborhood.

According to Shreveport spokesperson Cpl. Angie Willhite, two groups of people in two vehicles got into a disagreement resulting in one group to start shooting the other.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but the vehicle and a house nearby were hit with bullets, according to Willhite.

Police say at least three men were in the car that began shooting at the other.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from shattered glass in the vehicle.

The second shooting happened just after 6:10 p.m. Police say that a woman was driving towards Interstate 49 on E. 70th St when a car pulled up beside her and fired one shot into her car.

She turned south on Fairfield to try to get away, but the shooter was able to shoot two more times into her vehicle, Willhite said.

The shooter's vehicle was able to drive away, and she called police near the intersection of E. 62 Street and Henderson Avenue.

She was not injured.

Police have no description of the car or the shooter and Willhite said there were no witnesses.

Two bullet holes were found in her car.

Police say they do not believe that these two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

