SPD investigating drive-by shooting in Stoner Hill

Shreveport police are working to learn who shot at a vehicle filled with people on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called just after 1 p.m. to the 300 block of Jordan St. on reports of a shooting. That's in Shreveport's Stoner Hill neighborhood.

According to Shreveport spokesperson Cpl. Angie Willhite, two groups of people in two vehicles got into a disagreement resulting in one group to start shooting the other.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but the vehicle and a house nearby were hit with bullets, according to Willhite.

Police say at least three men were in the car that began shooting at the other.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from shattered glass in the vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.