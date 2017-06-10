ICYMI: 21 SPD cadets graduate from basic training

The Shreveport police force is growing as cadets became police officers Friday morning during the 76th basic training graduation.

Cadets walked the stage, raised their right hands and pinned shiny new silver badges to their chests at the graduation at Riverview Theatre on Clyde Fant Parkway.

This year's graduates are: Chelsea Barrett, Erica Carroll, Cary Coller, Christopher Collins, Darryl Council, Darrell Favis Jr., Philip Jackson, Ashli James, Aaron Jaudon, Kregg Jones, Christian Lara, Andrew Lifer, Austin McWhiney, Fisher Nixon, Shelby Peele, Orlando Peyton, Kay Rawls, Deonquanita Smith, Jaquerus Turner, Louis Warner III. and Daniel Zanelotti

SPD Chief Alan Crump administered the oath of office to the new officers.

“It is truly an exciting experience to see these men and woman who have made a tangible commitment to serve others, receive their badges and make the transition from recruit to a police officer,” said Chief Crump. “The City of Shreveport is proud to have them as part of our family, and we look forward to watching them grow in their careers as public servants.”

SPD is now accepting applications for the next academy class scheduled to begin in August. Anyone interested in serving the city should contact the Recruiting Unit at 318-673-7157.

