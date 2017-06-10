Sabre Industries creates 50 new jobs in Bossier City

Sabre Industries Incorporated has announced 50 new direct jobs are coming to Bossier City.

The company made a $1.6 million investment to create 50 new jobs at its Sabre Building Systems by CellXion Manufacturing facility on Friday.

The new jobs will provide an average salary of $47,000 plus benefits.

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in an additional 13 indirect jobs for a total of more than 60 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.

“Manufacturing continues to be a mainstay of the Louisiana economy, and we are excited to help one of our key manufacturers better serve its electrical grid and wireless communications customers with a more advanced, efficient process,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

The new production line will help Sabre Industries, Inc. create steel-fabricated poles that are replacing aging wood poles in transmission networks.

“Our team at the Bossier City facility has many complementary capabilities needed to support this effort, including strong metal-fabricating skills and a highly responsive and flexible management team that will be required to support this project,” said Sabre Industries President Peter J. Sandore.

LED began working with Sabre Industries Inc. on the potential expansion project in March 2017.

The State of Louisiana offered the company a competitive incentive package that includes the comprehensive workforce solutions of LED FastStart, the No. 1 state workforce training program in the U.S.

In addition, the company is expected to utilize the state's Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

The Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation partnered with the LED and the company to secure the project win.

"GBEDF is excited to be a part of the Sabre Industries investment and expansion of manufacture jobs in Bossier," said GBEDF board Chairman Tommy Boggs. "We are proud to partner with the city and parish in order to help share the message that Bossier means business."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.