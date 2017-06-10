Shreveport man arrested after police found drugs, guns

A Shreveport man is behind bars after police found several drugs and two firearms in his possession last Wednesday.

Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit received information of drug activity in the 5700 block of Financial Plaza which led to the arrest of 30-year-old Roland White.

Agents seized 2 grams of methamphetamine, over a pound of marijuana, 5 Xanax, 130 ecstasy tablets and two handguns.

White was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on the following charges:

Possession of Schedule I Marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule I MDMA with the intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule II Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule IV Xanax

Possession of a Firearm with CDS

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.