LDWF reschedules public meeting regarding salvinia

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has rescheduled an informational meeting regarding efforts to control salvinia on Lake Bistineau.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, June 20th at 6:30 p.m. inside the Jonathan Glasscock Memorial Classroom at the LDWF Region 1 Office on 9961 Highway 80 in Minden.

The meeting will include an update on the current status of the lake. LDWF staff will be answering questions concerning the management of the lake and giant salvinia.

A new idea will be discussed concerning a scheduled “Weevil Day” planned by LDWF to provide salvinia weevils to the public for stocking into Lake Bistineau.

Not only do these grassy green weed-like plants threaten aquatic ecosystems, but it can spell doom for boats.

"It will get in these vents and it will clog the motor up," said Lake Bistineau resident Weldon Thomas. "If that stops working right there and it starts blowing steam, you're fixing to blow a motor up."

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting but space is limited to 100 people.

For more information regarding the meeting call (318) 371-3066.

