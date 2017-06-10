SPD: Man facing charges after 1 wounded in shooting

Robert Collins has been charged with one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and one count of home invasion where children were present. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A man is facing several charges after reportedly shooting another man in the leg early Saturday morning in Shreveport.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Doris St. around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Bennett Bryant suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to University Health hospital and is expected to recover.

While officers were on the scene, they learned that Robert L. Collins broke into the home through a bedroom window and started an argument with his estranged girlfriend.

Police say Bryant and another person at the residence forced Collins to leave without incident.

About 20 minutes later, Collins returned to the home, forced entry through the front door and ordered his estranged girlfriend and another man to come out of the residence, according to police.

The group refused to go outside so Collins left again, armed himself with a gun and made threats to kill his estranged girlfriend as he returned to the home.

Police say at least one shot was fired striking Bryant and a bystander in the leg. Another person inside the home was able to return fire hitting Collins at least three times in the upper body.

Collins left the home and later arrived at Willis-Knighton hospital seeking treatment. He was later taken to University Health hospital.

Collins has been charged with one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and one count of home invasion where children were present.

He remains in custody at University Health hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Police say more charges are coming.

