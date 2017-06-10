Man sent to hospital after shooting in Caddo Heights

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday morning in the city's Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Doris St. around 3:30 a.m.

The victim was home with his relatives when an armed man forced his way into the house, according to police. The two groups began firing shots at each other striking the victim and the unknown intruder.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are still looking for the intruder, and his condition is unknown.

This shooting is under investigation.

