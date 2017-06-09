DeSoto Parish Sheriff's deputy buys kids new basketball, net

After Deputy KenDale Booker (center) saw two teens shooting hoops with a flat ball and no net, he decided to change that (Source: KenDale Booker/Facebook.com)

One DeSoto Parish Sheriff's deputy's act of kindness is going viral on Facebook.

According to the post, Deputy KenDale Booker said he got a call to check on two kids playing basketball on a dead end road.

When he took a closer look, he noticed the goal had no net and the ball was flat.

Deputy Booker left the scene, and then came back with a new ball, and a new net for the kids.

"(It's) more than just chasing bad guys and writing tickets," Booker said. "We have to protect and serve. That's exactly what happened that day. I was called to what I thought was to protect the community, but it was God's calling to serve the community."

Deputy Booker said he grew up in that community and there's no better feeling than giving back.

The post on Deputy's Booker's Facebook has nearly 200 shares and over 1,200 reactions.

