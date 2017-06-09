KSLA Salutes: Barksdale Firefighters

Just like their civilian counterparts, firefighting is no easy task — especially at an air force base.

Military firefighters do much more than fight fires. They perform inspections to minimize fire dangers, provide first aid to accident victims and respond to hazardous materials spills.

"We are not like a typical 9-to-5 job we don't work just a simple eight hours a day we work 24-hour shifts with our coworkers," said A1C Nicholas Kucko.

The three stations on base look like most fire stations across the country: there's a kitchen, weights, bunks and plenty of space to train.

Firefighters at Barksdale Air Force Base have 60 seconds to get into full gear after receiving an emergency tone.

Their mission is simple: protect the base and it's people.

But when you add in the flightline and military aircraft into the mix, things can get tricky.

"We have to really learn what those bombers are capable of how many gallons of fuel they can hold all these different things and how we would respond to them in different scenarios," Kucko said.

Joining the Air Force was a childhood dream for Kucko, being an Air Force firefighter only fuels his desire to serve.

"I really love to help people," he continued, "We protect the people on base but I'm an airman first I'm an airman all the time whether I'm in uniform or out of uniform and that in it of itself is a way to protect the people."

"It's the dual aspect of them protecting their country and protecting the base and the base populous," said Station Chief Adam Lynch. "I'm really proud of all these guys they do a great job."

Lynch says the brotherhood of firefighters stretches beyond the confines of the base.

The firefighters work closely with Shreveport-Bossier's area departments, knowing they can be called off or on base at any time if needed.

"You have to rely on your brothers in case anything happens just that bond is probably my the most exciting part of the job," Kucko said.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.