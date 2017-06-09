TTPD warns public of 'fake movie money'

Texarkana Texas police are warning business owners about people using counterfeit money recently.

Police say the "fake movie money" looks authentic but will have “for motion picture use only” or “copy” stamped on the bill.

People who try to pass the fake bills as real currency may face felony charges, according to police.

However, it is not illegal for a person to have the counterfeit money.

Authorities urge anyone who meets a suspect trying to use counterfeit money is asked to contact TTPD at (903) 798-3116.

