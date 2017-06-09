4 charged with murder of Bossier City man, 5th suspect sought

Salvador Aguirre, 63, was hot to death in his Peach St. home in Bossier city on May 25. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A 14-year-old boy and 3 men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bossier City man and police are looking to arrest another suspect.

Detectives have an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Jared Douglas Brooks of Shreveport for first-degree murder, according to Bossier City police.

Brooks along with the four others are charged in connection with the shooting death of Salvador Aguirre, 63, at what police are calling a home invasion at Aguirre's Peach Street home on May 25.

Another man inside the home was shot in the arm and a third was beaten.

The four others arrested are:

A 14-year old boy from Bossier City

from Bossier City Jylan Cortez Winn , 17 of Bossier City

, 17 of Bossier City Ledarius Cortez Mitchell , 20 of Shreveport

, 20 of Shreveport Timias Cortez Jackson, 20, of Shreveport

Bond is set at $750,000 for each.

The four men were arrested over the past two days with assistance from the United State Marshal's Violent Offender Task Force.

Mitchell, Jackson and Winn are currently booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility.

Police say the 14-year-old was booked into the Ware Juvenile Detention Center in Coushatta.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Tips can also be submitted at www.p3tips.com or the P3tips mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.