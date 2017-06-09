Second man charged in connection with May shooting

A second Shreveport man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left another man injured.

Police say 23-year-old Davante Watson was one of the men responsible for a shooting that sent 19-year-old Trevon Harris to University Health hospital with several gunshot wounds.

Harris was was inside a house when he was shot multiple times from a group of people who were outside.

Since the investigation into the shooting began, detectives gathered evidence that lead to the arrest of Watson and 19-year-old Demetris Crowley.

