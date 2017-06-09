Child struck by car on Clyde Fant, seriously injured

A child is seriously hurt after getting hit by a car while crossing Clyde Fant Parkway in front of Riverview Theater. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A child is seriously hurt after getting hit by a car while crossing Clyde Fant Parkway in front of the Riverview Theater, according to a Shreveport Police Department Spokesperson.

It happened Friday just after 10:30 am.

We're told the child was just leaving the Shreveport Police Department graduation ceremony when the crash happened.

Police say the child's injuries are considered life-threatening.

At this time, Clyde Fant Parkway is closed while police investigate.

