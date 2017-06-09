Bossier grandmother, grandchild killed in SWAR crash, 4 injured

Verita Rone, 52, was killed in a crash on I-49 near Doddrige, Arkansas Thursday night. (Source: Rone family)

Arkansas State Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Northwest Louisiana woman and her grandchild Thursday night. (Source: KSLA News 12)

It happened on I-49 south near Doddridge, Arkansas.

Police say Verita Rone, 52, of Bossier City was traveling with her five grandchildren when she veered off the road, lost control and crashed into a cable barrier.

They say the front passenger in the car was the only one wearing a seatbelt.

Rone was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the children died at the hospital.

Police say the four other children are being treated in area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately made available.

