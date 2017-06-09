Booster president accused of stealing from club

The former president of the Southwood High Robotics Booster Club is accused of stealing nearly $3,000 from the organization.

Caddo Parish deputies say 36-year-old Amanda Farr was arrested Thursday after an audit by the Caddo Parish School Board and an investigation by the sheriff's office.

The investigation was launched after a teacher told the principal they thought some money was missing.

The audit confirmed that $2,800 was missing from the account.

Deputies say Farr was in charge of money raised through student fees and fundraisers for the club, but all of the money was deposited into her personal bank account against the school board policy.

Farr allegedly used the $2,800 in booster club funds for house payments, utility bills and other personal expenses from December 2016 through May.

She was booked in at the Caddo Correctional Center for one count of felony theft.

