Truck rolls over in Bossier City crash

Bossier City police worked to clear a rollover crash Friday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Shed Road in front of Parkland Villa Apartments.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them rolled over.

The people who were in the vehicles suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The roadway was partially blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

