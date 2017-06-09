People evacuated after Shreveport condo catches fire

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after a condo caught fire Friday morning.

The fire happened around 6:45 a.m. at the Villa Contessa Condominiums in the 7000 block of Creswell Avenue off of East 70th Street.

Shreveport Fire Battalion Chief Gary Ralph says the fire started on the first floor of one of the condos.

The building was evacuated and the tenants made it out safely before firefighters arrived.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

The fire was put out within minutes, according to firefighters on the scene.

The chief said no on was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

