Caddo Schools offer free summer meal program for kids

School is out for the summer but lunch is still in for some schools in Caddo Parish.

University Elementary is offering a free breakfast and lunch program for any kids under 18. Other schools like Southwood, Captain Shreve and Huntington offer similar meal programs, serving breakfast and lunch for free Monday through Thursday.

University Elementary Principal Kasie Mainiero says her program was almost shut down for not meeting the minimum requirement of student participants.

"They need that service provided to them, but if we don't have 50 kids for breakfast and 50 kids for lunch, then they can't run the program because of monetary reasons. So I really wanted everyone to know that any child under 18 can come and eat for free. It's great food," said Mainiero.

Mainiero says she typically sees about 30 students regularly attend the free meal program, and doesn't want those students to stop getting fed.

"I reached out on Facebook, put it out there, made some calls to our families to say hey we have free breakfast, free lunch, every day the month of June, it's a great service, and the 30 or so kids who are eating every day really need to eat, they really need to be here."

Mainiero says the next day, well over 50 kids showed up, which means her program is safe for now.

"I do know that it is a problem in our area, and that's why I'm talking to you today because I want to make sure that the folks who need to hear this, hear this, and that the message gets out them that there are ways for their children to get fed," said Mainiero.

For more information and for a full list of schools offering the program you can call 318-603-6331.

