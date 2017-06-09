Keithville family loses everything in fire

A Keithville family of five is left with nothing after their house caught fire Friday morning.

Firefighters were called just after 6 a.m. to the mobile home in the 5600 block of Stormy Road.

When crews got there they found flames coming from the house.

A family of five, including a baby, were able to escape their burning home without any injuries.

Firefighters from Caddo Fire District 6, with the help from districts 4 and 5 took a defensive approach and fought the blaze for more than an hour before finally getting it under control.

The family says they lost everything and the only clothes left for the baby are currently being worn.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

