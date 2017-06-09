Alcohol suspected factor in Corvette crash

A brand new Corvette is off the road after a crash on the interstate Friday morning.

Police say the driver of the white car was getting on I-49 from I-20 in Shreveport when he lost control on a curve around 2:40 a.m.

The driver and his passenger were uninjured.

Officers say the driver had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and tests are underway.

