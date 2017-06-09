Man arrested, accused of robbing woman at gunpoint

A man is behind bars after Shreveport police say he robbed a woman at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Police say 24-year-old Demarcus Johnson is the man who walked up to a woman at the Raceway gas station in the 1900 block of North Market Street just before 3 a.m.

He reportedly demanded money but she refused and that's when he allegedly pulled out a gun and she complied.

Police say he ran off but officers found him hours later.

He was arrested and taken to Caddo Correctional Center and charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Johnson's bond was set at $70,000.

