Repairs to bridge in northern Bossier Parish nearly complete

Work will impact travel on three Bossier Parish roadways - Linton Road, Barksdale Boulevard and Traffic Street - over the next few days.

The Bossier Police Jury will close the Linton Road bridge over Black Bayou at 8:30 a.m. June 6 so the pilings can be repaired. Officials say that work is expected to take a few days. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

Bossier Parish highway crew members set a pile driver used to place support pilings on the Linton Road bridge spanning Black Bayou Reservoir.. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

Highway crews plan to start putting the finishing touches on a bridge Friday morning.

That means motorists in northern Bossier Parish soon will be able to resume using the span.

Work to replace weak pilings on the Linton Road bridge at Black Bayou Reservoir almost are finished.

Parish workers have have driven the final pilings and are replacing the concrete caps on the structure, says a post on the Police Jury's Facebook page.

Now they just need to put safety barriers back on the repaired section of the span.

And overlaying equipment will be moved in to lay a new layer of asphalt.

Temporary road striping also will be applied.

The span was closed for repairs June 6.

There's no immediate word on when it will be reopened.

But when it does, officials said, no weight limits will be posted on the bridge.

