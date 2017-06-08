Southern University at Shreveport Foundation prepares for Gentlemen's Cooking Classic

Get ready for some good food from more than 100 chefs.

It's the 18th annual Gentlemen's Cooking Classic "Spic'n It Up-Cooking on the Red."

The event hosted by the Southern University at Shreveport Foundation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center.

"This event showcases exquisite dishes prepared and served by area Ladies, Lil Chefs, politicians, civic and community leaders and is the Foundation’s most successful fundraising event," organizers said.

Each participant will prepare and share their delicious dishes.

The food is served by Lil Chefs, politicians, civic and community leaders.

For one day, these talented individuals will exchange their normal everyday duties for an apron, chef hat and spatula to support the worthy cause of raising funds for Southern University at Shreveport.

KSLA News 12 anchors Domonique Benn and Shayne Wright will serve as mistress and master of ceremonies for the event.

The chairman of the 2017 Gentlemen's Cooking Classic is John Hubbard, manager of external affairs for AEP/SWEPCO.

The co-chairman is E. Jean Ware, president of Southern University Alumni.

This year, the foundation will unveil its Southern University at Shreveport Foundation Hall of Fame and will induct its first three members: Reece Middleton, Winzer Andrews and Anne Gremillion.

Chef Ernest Palmisano and Tina Palmisano, owners of Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant in Shreveport, will once again serve as honorary chair and co-chair of the Lil and Junior Chefs portion of the event.

This portion features chefs ranging in age from 7 to 13 serving their favorite dish.

Caddo School member Dottie Bell and Jean Mosley, of Griggs Enterprise, will serve as the chair and co-chair of the Lil and Junior Chefs.

Some of the past chefs include the Mayor Ollie Tyler, former Shreveport Mayor Cedric B. Glover, former Shreveport Mayor Keith Hightower, Louisiana Sen. Greg Tarver, Southern University President Ray Belton, Southern University at Shreveport Chancellor Rodney Ellis, former Congressman Jim McCrery, Shreveport Councilman Jeff Everson and Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

Tickets are free for children age 5 or younger and cost $12.50 for children ages 6-10 and $35 each for everyone else.

They can be purchased at the Southern University at Shreveport Foundation office at 610 Texas St., Suite 400, and the Southern University at Shreveport campus, 3050 MLK Jr. Drive in Shreveport.

