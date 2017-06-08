Elio gets another job creation deadline extension

The owner of the company, along with local dignitaries, unveiled a prototype at Thursday's news conference in Shreveport, but is the three-wheeled vehicle safe to drive?

Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio says there's been yet another delay in the start of production on the 3-wheeled vehicle.

More than 38 thousand people have put down money to reserve a 3-wheeled car from Phoenix based start up Elio Motors, but a delay in production has divided the group of supporters into two groups: true believers and skeptics.

Hundreds came from Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee and beyond all to Shreveport to see the new P5, what Elio Motors describes as their final prototype of their three-wheel car.

Elio Motors announced in 2013, they'd be building their 3 wheeled vehicles at the old GM plant in Shreveport. Since then, the company has become known for announcing production delays and Thursday they announced yet another delay.

It's been 4 years since the General Motors assembly plant in Shreveport shut down. When those doors shut, hundreds of jobs disappeared. What's the holdup? What of the unfulfilled promises of jobs to replace some of those lost? KSLA News 12's Victoria Shirley investigates.

Targeting a retail cost of $6,800, the company says they will position the Elio vehicle as a cost-effective alternative to four-wheeled autos.

The Louisiana Motor Vehicles Commission summoned Elio Motors leaders to Metairie Monday for a "pre-hearing" conference behind closed doors to answer to possible state law violations, but nobody from the company showed up.

The company that plans to build a 3-wheel car opened its doors to a virtual tour of its Shreveport facility and opened the door for questions from future investors.

Critics of Elio Motors say the promise of hundreds of good paying jobs, and the long-anticipated arrival of the three wheeled car have grown stale over time.

Equity crowdfunding was the focus of a news conference the founder of Elio Motors, the startup company that says it someday will start production of its 3-wheel vehicle in Shreveport, took part in this morning in New York.

Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio and Caddo Parish District 12 Commissioner Louis Johnson addressed concerns about the company's future at the former General Motors plant in Shreveport in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Elio Motors is the only business holding a sub-lease at the former GM plant in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Elio Motors is getting still more time to start production on their 3-wheeled vehicle and create the 1,500 jobs promised as part of a $23 million loan agreement for the purchase of equipment at the former GM plant in Shreveport.

The original deal struck in 2013 with the RACER Trust required the startup automaker to start production and create 1,500 direct full-time jobs by the end of 2015 or face stiff penalties that included $5,000 for each promised job not created.

Production was originally slated to begin in 2014, then delayed to 2015, then to mid-2016 and then to late 2016. When that deadline came and went with no new jobs or activity at the plant, the deadline was extended to July 2017. By January 2017, however, Elio had once again pushed back the time frame for production to begin from late 2017 to 2018.

Now, just weeks after Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio openly admitted that the company would not be meeting the July deadline, another extension has been granted.

According to documents filed with the SEC Wednesday, Elio Motors now has until February 1, 2019 to start production and until September 1, 2019 to create the jobs.

According to a statement released by the RACER Trust late Thursday, the decision to extend came after "a thorough review of the company's recently filed financial statements and current plans to raise the capital it needs using an experienced investment bank, and the recommendation of the Louisiana Economic Development."

The decision to extend Elio Motors' job-creation deadline has no material effect on the reuse potential of the former General Motors Shreveport Assembly Plant, imposes no risk on the citizens and taxpayers of Caddo Parish, and provides Elio Motors the best opportunity to reach its goals, fulfill its pledge to the citizens of Caddo Parish and Louisiana to bring up to 1,500 new jobs to the former GM plant, and meet its financial obligations to RACER Trust.

However, the statement continues, "If another prospect emerges to utilize the space currently reserved for Elio Motors, the building's primary lessee, Shreveport Business Park, has contractual flexibility to relocate Elio Motors to another facility in Caddo Parish."

The statement also points to an April 28 letter from LED Secretary Don Pierson to Paul Elio stating that an extension to September 2019 is "'in the best interest of the efforts of Elio Motors, the RACER Trust and the potential for future facility use'" and a follow up with Caddo Parish administrative staff after Elio himself briefed commissioners in late May as evidence that RACER's promise to consult with LED and the commission before any further extensions were granted has been satisfied.

Having evaluated the relevant factors - the lack of interference with prospective economic redevelopment opportunities at the Shreveport plant; no economic risk to Caddo Parish; Elio Motors' opportunity to make progress toward fulfilling its business goals nd job-creation pledge; and the LED's letter of support - RACER Trust has made what it considers to be the responsible decision to extend the job-creation deadline.

Elio is also getting more time to pay back their loan to RACER Trust. According to Wednesday's SEC filing, the company hasn't made any of their monthly $173,500 payments since October 2016.

Elio has failed to pay to RACER in full the October 2016, November 2016, December 2016, January 2017, February 2017, March 2017, April 2017, and May 2017 payments due under the Note, and Elio anticipates that it will fail to pay to RACER in full the June 2017 payment due under the Note.

As a result, Elio currently owes more than $1.7 million in back payments to RACER Trust. While the default interest rate of 18% will continue to add up until payments resume, the company now has another year to pay back the principal on the loan.

The extensions come just weeks after the company's May 2 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which revealed concerns that Elio may be unable to survive another year without additional loans and stock offerings.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.