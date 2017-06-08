LA governor to address end of legislative session amid last-minute budget battles

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.

Louisiana lawmakers have reached the final day of the legislative session still squabbling over must-pass budget bills.

Lawmakers filed more than 900 bills for consideration in the legislative session that ends Thursday, with the heaviest debate focused on state spending and tax policy. But other measures dealing with criminal sentencing...

A look at what passed, failed in Louisiana lawmaking session

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a news conference that is set to take place shortly after the legislative is due to wrap up Thursday evening, even as must-pass budget bills remained unresolved.

The spring legislative session has lasted nearly nine weeks and must wrap up by 6 p.m. Edwards' news conference is set for 6:45 p.m. at his offices at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge.

The final day of the legislative session finds state senators and representatives still squabbling over budget proposals that must be addressed before the session ends, the Associated Press reports.

The two chambers are in sharp disagreement about how much money to spend and are trying to broker a compromise.

The governor and senators want to spend all of the expected funding next year to avoid cuts to programs and services.

State representatives want to set aside about $150 million in case of a midyear budget shortfall.

Awaiting final passage are measures to pay for state government agencies, public services and colleges in the fiscal year that will begin July 1 and to finance construction projects throughout the state.

