LA governor on legislative session: 'We just witnessed an epic failure in leadership'

Louisiana lawmakers have reached the final day of the legislative session still squabbling over must-pass budget bills.

Lawmakers filed more than 900 bills for consideration in the legislative session that ends Thursday, with the heaviest debate focused on state spending and tax policy. But other measures dealing with criminal sentencing...

A look at what passed, failed in Louisiana lawmaking session

"We just witnessed an epic failure in leadership," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

His comment came during a news conference he is holding to discuss the legislative that wrapped up Thursday evening with no budget deal.

The spring legislative session lasted nearly nine weeks and, by law, had to adjourn by 6 p.m.

The final day of the legislative session found state senators and representatives still squabbling over budget proposals that must be addressed before the session ends, the Associated Press reports.

The two chambers were in sharp disagreement about how much money to spend and are trying to broker a compromise.

The governor and senators wanted to spend all of the expected funding next year to avoid cuts to programs and services.

State representatives wanted to set aside about $150 million in case of a midyear budget shortfall.

Awaiting final passage were measures to pay for state government agencies, public services and colleges in the fiscal year that will begin July 1 and to finance construction projects throughout the state.

