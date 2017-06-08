Marshall FD honored for saving girl from drowning in family pool

Marshall, Texas, Fire Department is being honored for its efforts to help save a 3-year-girl from drowning.

Haden Heath was found at the bottom of the family pool during a cookout the afternoon of June 5, 2016.

Heath's aunt Kimberly Jeans said she, her son and a family friend who is a Harrison County sheriff's deputy dove in to get Heath out.

The child was blue in the face and not breathing when the deputy, Matt Cooper, surfaced with Heath, Jeans said.

Heath's uncle and Marshall EMS supervisor Randall Jeans immediately began CPR while other family members called 911.

After six to eight minutes, Jeans said, the girl began coughing and trying to breathe.

Marshall EMS crews arrived and rushed her to the hospital.

By the time family members arrived at the emergency room, her aunt recalled, Heath's eyes were open and she was breathing on her own.

Now the Fire Department is being awarded the 2017 Texas EMS for Children State Partnership Crew of the Year Award by the Emergency Medical Services for Children State Partnership.

EMSC is a statewide collaborative funded through the Health Resource and Services Administration’s EMS for Children program that works to improve education, research and pediatric pre-hospital care.

