Driver detained after boy struck by vehicle that left the scene

Authorities say a 5-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle when stepped from between two cars the afternoon of June 8 in the parking lot of Villa Oaks Apartments in Oil City. (Source: Google Maps)

A boy was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Oil City.

It happened at 1:33 p.m. in the parking lot of Villa Oaks Apartments, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The 5-year-old was struck when he stepped from between two cars, Caddo Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said.

He was taken by ambulance to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of injuries authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

The vehicle suspected of hitting the boy fled after the accident in the 400 block of Walnut Street, Chadwick said.

Afterward, law officers stopped the vehicle on Louisiana Highway 1 south of Vivian.

The driver's name has not yet been released.

Authorities said charges are pending.

The accident is being investigated by Oil City police and Caddo sheriff's deputies.

