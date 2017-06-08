Search underway at AR landfill for remains of former Shreveport woman

Colorado investigators were in Bossier Parish for three days visiting the residence of murder suspect Adam Densmore's family and interviewing friends and a former employer, Bossier authorities say.

Colorado investigators were in Bossier Parish for three days visiting the residence of murder suspect Adam Densmore's family and interviewing friends and a former employer, Bossier authorities say.

CO investigators in LA seeking evidence in slaying of woman

CO investigators in LA seeking evidence in slaying of woman

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office confirms they are working with authorities in Colorado and the FBI in the investigation of the homicide of a former Shreveport woman whose partial remains were found earlier this week in Oklahoma.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office confirms they are working with authorities in Colorado and the FBI in the investigation of the homicide of a former Shreveport woman whose partial remains were found earlier this week in Oklahoma.

Police believe the body of a 25-year-old killed in Boulder, Colorado was dismembered and left in various communities in and around Shreveport. (Source: Boulder PD)

Remains found in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Oklahoma have tentatively been identified as Ashley Mead (Source: CBS News)

The search for evidence related to the Ashley Mead homicide has taken investigators to a landfill in central Arkansas, according to the Boulder, Colorado Police Department.

Mead, 25, and her 1-year-old daughter, Winter, were reported missing in February after Mead failed to show up for work in the Boulder area.

The next day, the Okmulgee, Okla., Police Department contacted Boulder police after a human torso was found in a Dumpster outside a Walmart in Okmulgee. The remains were later identified as Mead's.

Adam Densmore, the 32-year-old father of Mead's child, was arrested during a traffic stop in Pawnee County, Okla., and charged with first-degree murder soon after Mead's remains were discovered.

According to police reports, both Mead and Densmore lived in the Shreveport area before moving to Boulder.

Related: Haughton neighbor remembers murder suspect Densmore as "strange," drug user

Boulder police investigators think Densmore, the father of Mead's year-old daughter, killed Mead in Boulder then dismembered her body.

Police in Colorado, Oklahoma and Louisiana have been searching for the rest of Mead's remains ever since, which they believe could be anywhere between Louisiana and Oklahoma, possibly in and around Shreveport.

They are believed to be in one or more purple Riva suitcases.

Investigators from Colorado spent about three days in Louisiana searching for evidence about the slaying following Densmore's arrest, but have not revealed what was found.

According to Boulder police, the investigation has led investigators to a landfill in Morrilton, Arkansas, where the search for evidence in her homicide began on June 6.

"At this point, it is unknown how long the search will continue," according to a brief statement released Thursday on the city's municipal website.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide of Ashley Mead is asked to contact the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-1974.

Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.

Police say those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.