Shreveport eatery highlights the benefits of a vegan diet

Healthy Chef Meals describes itself as the only 100 percent plant-based vegan food prep business in Shreveport.

The business is run by Shreveport resident Jennifer Gieseke.

She credits growing green options for adding to the overall health of the city's residents.

"There's a lot of science behind eating plant-based and how it can help you cure diabetes, cure heart disease. Those are definitely two things that we've created with our diet."

Shreveport-Bossier City resident Priscilla Anderson said exercise and a largely vegan-based diet helped save her husband's life.

"As of today, he's on no medication. He is no longer considered diabetic at all. And we just keep on with the exercise and the healthy eating and hope to get a lot more years out of life this way."

While Anderson sees the good in the greens, others disagree.

"I just feel like we should always be able to eat foods throughout all the food groups to get all the food groups that your body requires," said Stephanie Tarver, a nutritionist in Shreveport.

"They fortify things and they grow tofu and they do all these different things to make up stuff that has the nutrients that if you would just eat food from all the food groups would just naturally be provided."

It's something Gieseke says simply is untrue.

"The only nutrient that you don't get is Vitamin B 12. The cows eat dirt, which has the vitamins in it. And most Americans eat cows, which is how they get that vitamin."

Healthy Chef Meals is at 440 Olive St. in Shreveport. It prepares meals weekly for residents to have throughout the week.

