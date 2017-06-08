VA & LSU partnership aimed at improving veterans access to health care

LSU HSC Shreveport Chancellor G.E. Ghali, left, and Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D, right, meet with Department of Veterans Affairs Sec. David Shulkin on Tuesday. (Source: Rep. Ralph Abraham, MD)

A proposed partnership between the Overton Brooks Veterans Affairs Medical Center and LSU Health Sciences Center is being proposed to improve veterans' access to health care.

The plan would call for LSU's medical students, residents and fellows to work with the VA and the veterans who use it to address shortages in neurology, orthopedics and internal medicine.

In a statement released to the media, it stated that Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D, and LSU HSC Shreveport Chancellor G.E. Ghali believe that such an arrangement would benefit veterans across North Louisiana who rely on Overton Brooks for health care and benefit the students learning at LSU.

The statement continued:

"We know there are continuing issues at the Shreveport veterans hospital that must be solved. This is one way we can use existing resources available to us to further enhance the quality of care our nation's heroes deserve," said Dr. Abraham, a veteran and a graduate of LSU HSC Shreveport.

The idea led to a meeting in Washington D.C. on Tuesday with Ghali, Abraham, and Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Shulkin was the first to reach out in March to a number of medical school chancellors across the country, including LSU, asking for input on how to form stronger partnerships between the VA and academic institutions.

Tuesday's meeting provided an opportunity for Abraham and Ghali to address the barriers that are keeping academic partnerships from forming and how to work through those issues.

