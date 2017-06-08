Minden's Grilling on Main festival this weekend

Chefs in the ArkLaTex are firing up grills this weekend for the second annual Grilling on Main BBQ Cook-Off and Festival.

Events will kick off on Friday with craft and food vendors opening at 10 a.m., according to the City of Minden.

Judging will begin at noon on Saturday in downtown Minden and the panel will decide which team has the best chicken, ribs and brisket. A people's choice award will give participants a chance to name the best barbecue at the festival.

Barbecue plates will be available for purchase for $5 with the meats that were recently judged and bread.

Dorcheat Bottom Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday.

A cornhole tournament will be held on Friday evening. To enter, call Thomas Adams at (318) 268-8964 or email him at tadams0685@hotmail.com.

Friday evening will close out with a fireworks show at 9 p.m on Friday.

Grill masters interested in entering is $150 per team. The total payout in cash prizes is $5,000. Applications are available at www.mindenusa.com, the Minden Civic Center, emailing mainstreet@mindenusa.com or by calling Becky White at (318) 510-4701 or Terry Gardner at (318) 453-9440.

Winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Friday, June 9

5 a.m . — Streets will close. Cooks/vendors will begin setting up along Main Street.

. — Streets will close. Cooks/vendors will begin setting up along Main Street. 10 a.m. — Craft and food vendors on Main Street open for business.

— Craft and food vendors on Main Street open for business. 4 p.m. — Beer garden at Easley Courtyard on Pearl Street opens.

— Beer garden at Easley Courtyard on Pearl Street opens. 5 p.m. — Cornhole tournament sign in opens.

— Cornhole tournament sign in opens. 5:30 p.m . — Cornhole tournament begins.

. — Cornhole tournament begins. 7 p.m. — Cook's meeting at Orleans on Main. Dorcheat Bottom Band concert begins.

— Cook's meeting at Orleans on Main. 9 p.m. — Fireworks

Saturday, June 10

10 a.m. — A DJ will play music on the stage on Pearl Street.

— A DJ will play music on the stage on Pearl Street. 10:30 a.m . — Tasting tickets go on sale

. — Tasting tickets go on sale Noon — Chicken entries must be turned in

— Chicken entries must be turned in 1:15 p.m. — Chicken plates go on sale

— Chicken plates go on sale 1:30 p.m . — Rib entries must be turned in

. — Rib entries must be turned in 2:45 p.m . — Rib plates go on sale

. — Rib plates go on sale 3 p.m. — Brisket entries must be turned in.

— Brisket entries must be turned in. 4:15 p.m . — Brisket plates go on sale.

. — Brisket plates go on sale. 4:30 p.m. — Winners will be announced.

