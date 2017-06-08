Mother, detective ask for new leads in 21-year-old cold case

A mourning mother who wrote a book about coping with her son's murder was a guest speaker at a Haughton's women's group Monday night to discuss the topic.

A mourning mother who wrote a book about coping with her son's murder was a guest speaker at a Haughton's women's group Monday night to discuss the topic.

Joy Lary, who wrote a book about coping with her son's murder hosted a speaking engagement at Love Chapel to discuss the topic. (Source: Joy Lary)

Joy Lary, who wrote a book about coping with her son's murder hosted a speaking engagement at Love Chapel to discuss the topic. (Source: Joy Lary)

The event even featured a birthday cake for her son, who's birthday is coming up. (Source: Joy Lary)

Joy Lary, who wrote a book about coping with her son's murder hosted a speaking engagement at Love Chapel to discuss the topic. (Source: Joy Lary)

America's Most Wanted featured an article about Justin Lee Edwards' murder in its magazine. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

Joy Lary says they originally offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and she still plans on honoring it. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

A grieving mother and a retired Shreveport detective are hoping to get new details on a homicide case that happened back in 1996.

KSLA News 12 was there just before 2 a.m. on July 27, 1996, when Justin Lee Edwards was shot twice in the back and killed in front of the Longhorn Saloon in Shreveport. And so far there have been no arrests in the case.

Joy Lary, Edwards mother admits that if and when they make an arrest, she believes it would take a toll on their family.

"Even talking to Mr. Gryder has been difficult for me because hearing his voice and hearing him say Justin's name just brought me all the way back to the day it happened."

"I actually thought that it was all a big mistake," said Lary. "I didn't think that it was true. I thought they had the wrong person."

She recalled the night she found out.

"I just sprang out of the bed. I mean it just felt like my heart was just going to beat out of my chest. I've never had that feeling before or since and I hope I never do."

She says she's already forgiven her son's murderer but she would still like to know who did it to get them off the streets.

After writing a book coping with her son's murder, this woman is asking anyone with details to come forward >> https://t.co/zwCSAW8759 @KSLA pic.twitter.com/YFGznswuNE — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) June 8, 2017

"I mean if he murdered my son he'll murder somebody else. So for that reason, I would like to see him get arrested and get him off the streets."

The lead investigator on the case, now retired Shreveport Detective Ronnie Gryder says he thinks he knows who did it, but he doesn't have the evidence to put them away.

"He's walked free all these years and it's time for someone to step forward," said Gryder.

Justin Edwards was shot and killed in 1996. Now the original lead detective is asking witness to come forward. Full story tonight on @KSLA pic.twitter.com/sW0mwT9mf6 — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) June 8, 2017

Gryder says he reviews the case every few months to see if there is anything he missed.

"I've carried this case with me since that day. it is one of those cases that if you're a detective you kind of look back on it and you work on it from time to time."

Gryder believes there were several people there that night who know what happened.

"I'm hoping that somebody from that bar is watching me now and they can find it in their heart to come back and say, hey I did see what happened. i know what happened and it's time for me to tell the story."

Lary has written a book about her grief journey after her son's murder. She says while her book has been a blessing, it has also brought the case back up for her.

"In some ways, that's been difficult but it's worth it. I still want to get my story out."

She wants other people who have been through similar things to see her and be encouraged to be able to get there, too.

On the one year anniversary of her son's death, Lary says they hung fliers around Shreveport with information about a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. She says they still plan on honoring that reward.

She also says she even got America's Most Wanted to run an article about her son's death in their magazine.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.