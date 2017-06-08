Detective speaks about 20-year-old cold case

Joy Lary, who wrote a book about coping with her son's murder hosted a speaking engagement at Love Chapel to discuss the topic. (Source: Joy Lary)

A retired Shreveport detective is hoping to get new details on a homicide case that happened back in 1996.

Justin Lee Edwards was fatally shot July 27, 1996, and there has been no arrest.

The lead investigator on the case, now retired Shreveport Detective Ronnie Gryder says he thinks he knows who did it, but he doesn't have the evidence to put them away.

Gryder says the case is still an ongoing open investigation.

Edwards mother, Joy Lary has written a book about her grief journey after her son's murder.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided.

