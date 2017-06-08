LA's feral hog problem growing

A new bill in Texas is allowing hunters to take to the skies in hot air balloons to hunt feral hogs. Louisiana may not be too far behind.

Experts say that because feral hogs mature at about 6-months-old and that litters usually yield up to ten piglets. Hogs can reproduce twice a year, causing the population to steadily rise.

"The issue with feral hogs is that the population is increasing," said Glen Gentry, with LSU Ag Center. "I think the estimate has gone up now about 100,000 from 500 to 600."

Gentry added that the main way to keep the hog population under control is by hunting and trapping, which isn't the most efficient way.

Texas has over 2 million feral hogs. A recent bill passed by Texas lawmakers has allowed hunters to kill hogs and coyotes from hot air balloons.

"I don't think it's going to help the (Louisiana's) numbers," Gentry said. "Because we can't shoot our way out of this because of the reproductive rate. However, any pig taken out is a good thing.

Feral hogs can grow up to 400 pounds. The animals are aggressive in nature and can cause major damage to crops and livestock.

Gentry said a survey reported that hogs cause over $74 million dollars in damages annually in Louisiana.

